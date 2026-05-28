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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria Police identify stabbing victim who later died from his injuries as Nipomo man

KEYT
By
today at 10:26 am
Published 10:42 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Local police released the name of the man who was stabbed and later died earlier this month and more details about the suspect in custody in connection.

On Thursday, the Santa Maria Police Department confirmed that 21-year-old Steven Vargas of Nipomo was the man stabbed on the evening of May 16 in the 200 block of East Plaza Drive.

Officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the local In-N-Out on Bradley Road around 6:50 p.m. and the 21-year-old was transported from the scene with critical injuries detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

On May 22, Marian Regional Medical Center reported to the Santa Maria Police Department that Vargas had died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Vargas had been stabbed in the 200 block of East Plaza Drive and a 24-year-old Santa Maria man has been taken into custody in connection stated the local police agency.

The 24-year-old remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail on a charge of murder and the investigation into the fatal stabbing remains open shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 and ask for Detective Hesch at extension 1349 or Detective Rubio at extension 1682.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

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Andrew Gillies

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