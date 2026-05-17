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Man hospitalized after stabbing near Santa Maria In-N-Out

KEYT
By
today at 1:28 pm
Published 1:35 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police helped a man to the hospital after a stabbing at a Santa Maria In-N-Out parking lot just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

SMPD officers found the 21-year-old with multiple stab wounds and later investigated the incident.

SMPD officers determined the stabbing did not happen at the restaurant but at the 200 block of E. Plaza Drive.

SMPD officers helped the man to Marian Regional Medical Center in critical condition and the investigation remains ongoing.

Those with more information are asked to contact the following number.

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Caleb Nguyen

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