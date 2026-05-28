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Morning News Guest Segments

Peridot the Puppy from Santa Barbara Humane Visits Your Morning News

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New
today at 11:53 am
Published 11:55 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara Humane returned to your Morning News this week with a new and shiny gem, sweet puppy Peridot!

Named after the vibrant, green gemstone, two-month-old Peridot was born in a litter of five, along with his sisters Diamond and Sapphire. Chief Operating Officer of Santa Barbara Humane, Dori Villalon, says the bulldog-mix is the perfect cuddly and sleepy addition to any home.

While adopting puppies can be intimidating, Dori says Santa Barbara Humane can get you the help to make it a smooth ride. With services like private trainings and online classes, vaccine clinics, and free advice from a certified trainer, Santa Barbara Humane makes it easy to give dogs like Peridot a home.

June 6th is California Adopt-a-Pet day and to celebrate Santa Barbara Humane will be at Santa Maria Pride Fest at the Santa Maria Fair Park, waving all adoption fees for that day only.

The organization will also be hosting at night of 'Bingo for Bottles' at Carr Winery in Santa Barbara. Buy a Bingo Card ($5 each) for a chance to win bottles of Carr Wine. 100% of proceeds from all bingo card sales will go directly to Santa Barbara Humane.

For more information on events, Peridot, and all other available animals visit Santa Barbara Humane.

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Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments

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Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

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