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Local Forecast

Rain & thunderstorms Thursday, drying & warm weekend

KEYT
By
today at 4:08 am
Published 4:23 am

Cool temperatures and rain are in the forecast Thursday. Many areas have rain chances up to 70% with some of the heaviest rain occurring in San Luis Obispo County. This may impact your early morning commute and some major highways. Use caution and travel slowly. We start to see rain pushing south by lunch time. We will see less than a quart inch of rain in Santa Maria and around a tenth of an inch or Less in Santa Barbara. Thunderstorms are possible in high terrain. Winds will be breezy at times but not up to advisory level. This is a late season and unusually cold system bringing temperatures to the 60s and frigid overnights expected.

We dry out Friday afternoon. Skies return to mostly sunny and temperatures rebound. A few pop up light rain showers are expected but impacts will be dismal. Cool morning temperatures may prompt you to bring an extra layer to work or school. Winds and waves die down and it'll be a great way to start your weekend.

A weekend warm up is ahead as many areas jump back to 70s and 80s with mostly sunny skies. high pressure will keep this summer-like pattern in place through the end of the month of May and well into the month of June. Enjoy!

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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