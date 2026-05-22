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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Saturday Stabbing Victim in Santa Maria Dies from His Injuries Friday; Homicide Investigation Remains Ongoing

KEYT
By
today at 10:22 am
Published 10:31 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – On Friday, the 21-year-old who had been stabbed and later received medical aid in an In-N-Out parking lot on Saturday, May 16, 2026, died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin shared the Santa Maria Police Department in a press release Friday.

According to Santa Maria Police, a suspect remains in custody in connection with the fatal stabbing, but the investigation remains open.

Officers determined Saturday that the 21-year-old had been stabbed in the 200 block of East Plaza Drive and he received medical treatment around 7 p.m. in the In-N-Out parking lot before being transported from the scene detailed the local police agency on Sunday.

Anyone with more information related to this case is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 and ask for Detective Hesch at extension 1349 or Detective Rubio at extension 1682.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

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