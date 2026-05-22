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Local Forecast

May Gray Friday, cloudy Memorial Day Weekend

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:16 am
Published 4:23 am

Happy Friday! May gray is back at all beach areas and will be slower to clear today. A cold front passes through areas to the north and brings a surge of cooler moist air to the Central Coast. This coupled with the slow clearing will allow temperatures at the beaches to cool and highs rise into the 60s for many.

Overcast skies remain through Memorial Day weekend. Maximum temperatures rise into the upper 60s for most. Inland areas finally cool back to average and will rise into the 70s with clear skies. Marine waters and winds are calm. It'll be the perfect weekend for a bbq, enjoy!

We cool even further Monday and Tuesday of next week. Overcast skies greet all the beaches every morning and minimal day to day difference is expected. No watches, warnings or advisories are expected through the end of the month. More details to come.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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