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Environment & Energy

Casa Del Herrero Expands Native Planting Efforts With New Grant

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
today at 7:16 am
Published 11:09 am

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) - Casa Del Herrero is growing its conservation efforts with help from a local garden organization.

The Garden Club of Santa Barbara recently helped prune the historic estate’s rose garden.

The group also awarded Casa Del Herrero a $5,000 grant for native plantings.

Leaders plan to use the funding in the southern acres of the property to support habitat conservation and fire prevention.

Casa Del Herrero leaders hope the project leads to more community partnerships focused on conservation and sustainable landscaping.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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