Santa Maria serial arsonist granted mental health diversion, to be supervised in the community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Rockie Daren Ginter, a serial arsonist from Santa Maria, was granted a mental health diversion Monday against the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office's wishes.

Ginter's most recent arson involved using an accelerant to light his parents' Orcutt home at the 1400 block of Genoa Way on fire on June 3, 2024 after two previous arsons in 2005 and 2006, according to the SBCDAO.

Ginter set his condominium on fire in the 2005 crime and was required to register as an arsonist for his 2006 arson where he received mental health treatment via close supervision, detailed the SBCDAO.

The SBCDAO charged Ginter with aggravated arson due to his previous convictions but a mental health diversion petition was filed, according to the SBCDAO.

The prosecution argued that Ginter posed an unreasonable risk of committing another arson that could harm the community, arguing he was not suitable for diversion under law, detailed the SBCDAO.

The People also argued Ginter used a gas can and a propane blow torch to start the 2024 incident, which blew up his parents' home, according to the SBCDAO.

First responders asked Ginter at the scene what happened and he told deputies he believed his roommate was still inside, which they were not.

The SBCDAO objected to granting Ginter diversion, but the court ordered a community-based treatment program over the course of two years.