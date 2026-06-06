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Hunter Hawkins performs new single for sold out crowd

Hunter Hawkins new single and film release party at the Alcazar Theatre sells out
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today at 9:04 pm
Published 8:44 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) Hunter Hawkins new single release party sold out.

Music fans packed the Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria on Friday night.

Hawkins' mentor and producer Kenny Loggins watched with the audience.

The song "Here Now" is also featured in the pink-haired artist's new film entitled "Awake Pinky's Journey."

Hawkins spoke to K-Lite 101.7's Catherine Remak on stage moments the premier.

" I have always wanted to turn a full project into a visual experience a real narrative story in this way."

The film includes originals songs and Joni Mitchel's "All I Want." 

The Jonas Brother's father, Kevin, just signed Hawkins to Red Van Records.

You'll find a link to performance dates and more at https://hunter-hawkins.com

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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