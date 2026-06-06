Skip to Content
Top Stories

Cal Poly outclassed by West Virginia in Super Regionals

MUSTANGS .00_00_00_00.Still002
ESPN 2
Mustangs end the season 39-24
By
Published 8:14 pm

MORGANTOWN, WV. (KEYT) - It was a nightmare ending to a dream season for Cal Poly baseball.

The Mustangs were routed by host West Virginia 17-1 as the Mountaineers finished off a dominating 2-game sweep at the Morgantown Super Regional.

West Virginia advances to their first ever College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Cal Poly made program history by advancing to their first NCAA Super Regional but there was not much else to celebrate in Morgantown as they were outscored 29-3 in the two games against West Virginia.

The Mustangs actually led game two 1-0 after the first inning on a Ryan Tayman sacrifice fly that scored Nate Castellon.

The Mountaineers took over from there scoring 7 runs in the second inning, 6 off of Paso Robles High School alum Carson Turnquist.

Reliever Chris Downs also allowed 6 runs in his 2 2/3 innings of relief. The Mountaineers hit two runs off of both Turnquist and Downs.

Corden Pettey did not fare any better out of the bullpen as he allowed 4 runs in 1 2/3 innings.

The Mountaineers scored multiple runs in five straight innings to lead 16-1 after six innings.

Ben Lumsden belted two of the Mountaineers seven home runs. He had a team-high 5 RBI.

Despite the showing in Morgantown, the Mustangs (39-24) have plenty to celebrate.

They finish the season as regular season co-Big West Champions, Big West Tournament Champions and winners of the NCAA Los Angeles Regional.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.