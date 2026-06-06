Skip to Content
Education

Triton Academy grads turn their tassels

Tritonn Academy Celebrates Graduates with Austim who accomplished their goals
By
June 6, 2026 10:44 pm
Published 10:24 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KEYT) Triton Academy is celebrating a graduation.

The Triton Academy in Camarillo serves students with autism.

The Ventura County Office of Education said they had more than a dozen graduates in the Class of 2026.

Congratulations.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.