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Insect Festival bring bugs and more to Oxnard

Insect festival celebrated sixth year in Oxnard's Plaza Park
By
New
Published 9:48 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) The 6th annual Insect Festival included a lot more than insects.

Thousands of people enjoyed the festival in Plaza Park that included an insect costume contest for all ages.

In addition to seeing live honey bees and butterflies festival-goers saw iguanas,  snakes, turtles and more.

Ventura Bee Rescue Owner Eduardo Flores said children had a chance to learn all about them.

"A lot o people are scared of bees so when they come here they learn more about it and learn not to be afraid because they always think they are under attack and they are lot more than just stinging you, people like honey so bees are our friends for that and also pollinators as well." said Flores.

The Cohn sisters of Santa Barbara enjoyed it together.

"We like insects because they are like they are like so cool, " said Matilda Cohn.

Food trucks including Delicious Food Catering used cricket flour to make treats for an insect tasting panel.

The panel also dined on Ant-ojitos Sopes and Hoppers Street Tacos containing bugs, too.

The popular single day insect festival wrapped up on Saturday..

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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