Rockie Ginter charged for Monday house fire in Orcutt; prior arson charge included in complaint

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– On Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office filed a felony complaint against Rockie Daren Ginter, the man arrested Monday for setting his own home on fire.

According to the complaint filed Wednesday, Ginter was previously convicted of an arson in Santa Maria in 2005 and that prior conviction is listed as a prior strike special allegation as well as an aggravating factor in his arson charge.

Ginter's charges also included an aggravating factor for the alleged use of an accelerant detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.