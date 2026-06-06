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Mental Wellness Festival showcases resource

Ventura County Wellness Festival brings resources together in Ventura Harbor
By
Updated
today at 9:32 pm
Published 9:30 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) A Mental Wellness Festival included a sound bath.

People lying on the Ventura Harbor Village lawn took in the soothing sounds.

The nonprofit Turning Point Foundation hosted the Ventura County Wellness Festival.

The free event included calming activities, healing conversations and lots of information.

The Rotary Club had a booth, too.

 "What I think is cool about this you know is mental health matters, so doing this event is one of the most important ones because we don't really talk about mental health in our everyday lives, so this give us reassurance that we have a lot of resources that can always help us whenever we need them," said Rotary member Melanie Cota.

People brought their kids and friends to the festival

They also enjoyed the beautiful view of the harbor.

For more information visit https://turningpointfoundation.org

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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