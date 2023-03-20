Skip to Content
Search still on for missing Santa Maria man last seen near local reservoir, new photos released

David Navarro, 32, of Santa Maria. Last seen on 3/14/23.
SMPD / KEYT
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department said the search is still on for 32-year-old David Navarro, and on Monday released new photos to help the community stay on the look out.

SMPD said the images showing Navarro with blonde hair are the most recent and believed to be two to three weeks old.

The department said Navarro was last seen on Tuesday, Mar. 14, around 11 p.m.

A woman called the station, saying Navarro walked into the fenced-off area surrounding a flood control reservoir off of Blosser Road and Canal Street in the city of Santa Maria, and that she could not find him.

The following morning, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said it recovered a single piece of clothing out of the water, which was later identified by SMPD as Navarro's jacket.

SMPD paired with other local officials and search and rescue teams to run an extensive search around the reservoir in the following week, but Navarro has yet to be found.

The Santa Maria Police Department encourages anyone with information related to David Navarro's whereabouts to contact SMPD Investigator Javier Mendez at 805-928-3781 ext. 1730.

In addition, the department said the SMPD Communications Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277. 

