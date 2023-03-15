Police seek public assistance searching for missing man near Santa Maria water basin

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said it recovered a single article of clothing of a missing man who entered the water at north Blosser and Canal Street with no return.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Maria Police Department alerted the public to assist in the search for the missing man, who they identified as 32-year-old David Navarro.

SMPD said that the night before, around 10:59 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched the the area of Blosser Road and Canal Street in the city of Santa Maria after a citizen reported that Navarro had entered the fenced off area surrounding a nearby flood control reservoir and that he could not be located.

On the scene, officers said they learned no one saw Navarro enter into the water. However, the article of clothing retrieved by SBC Fire in the same area Wednesday morning was identified as Navarro's jacket.

Search/Missing Man: N. Blosser/Canal St, water catchment basin, Santa Maria. SBC Fire prepositioned WR Team assisted SMFD & SMPD, reported male entered water w/no return. SBC Fire utilized rescue boat and utility vehicle to searched the water’s surface and embankment. CT00:03am — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) March 15, 2023

Police, first responders and Search & Rescue teams conducted an extensive search of the immediate and surrounding area for Navarro, according to SMPD, where watercraft, drones and thermal imaging resources were all utilized.

In addition, the SMPD Detective Bureau was also called in to assist and take over the investigation.

"Detectives are continuing to canvas the area and have utilized the UAS (drone) team under the improved daytime lighting conditions," said the department.

SMPD said California Highway Patrol also assisted with a helicopter search of the area and surrounding area including all flood channels with negative results.

"We are actively working with the San Luis County Sheriff's Office on coordinating an underwater search of the reservoir near Blosser Road & Canal Streets," added the department.

As the teams continue their search efforts, police ask the public to contact the SMPD Communications Center with any information related to this case at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.