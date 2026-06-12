Two bicyclists died and driver arrested for DUI after collision on State Route 1 Thursday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Thursday evening, two bicyclists died and another had injuries after a pickup truck crashed into the trio on State Route 1 near Solimar Beach Road.

The 24-year-old Oxnard man driving the involved 2007 gray Nissan Frontier was determined to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time and was arrested for driving under the influence shared the California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP) in a press release Friday.

The identities of the deceased are pending notification of their next of kin added the law enforcement agency.

On June 11, around 7:08 p.m., dispatchers received multiple calls about a injury collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist on State Route 1 near Solimar Beach Road stated the CHP.

Arriving first responders found that the incident involved a gray Nissan Frontier pickup truck and three bicyclists and a preliminary investigation revealed that the pickup had been traveling northbound on State Route 1 around 50 to 55 miles per hour noted the CHP.

According to the CHP, for still unknown reasons, the Nissan veered onto the right shoulder of the roadway and into the designated bike lane where it collided with the three northbound bicyclist from behind.

The pickup truck continued northbound after the collision, hit a metal guardrail and came to rest on the shoulder shared the CHP.

Several bystanders and witnesses immediately rendered aid to the downed bicyclists, but first responders found upon arrival that one bicyclist had sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and they were declared dead at the scene explained the CHP.

A second bicyclist had major injuries and they were transported by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center where he later died from his injuries shared the CHP.

The third bicyclist had minor to moderate injuries and was transported to Ventura County Medical Center for further medical treatment noted the CHP.

During the investigation into the fatal incident, the driver of the Nissan, a 24-year-old Oxnard man, was found to be under the influence and he was subsequently arrested for DUI explained the CHP.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with more information is asked to contact the CHP's Ventura Area Office at 805-662-2640 and can refer to the incident as CAD Log 260611VT0384.