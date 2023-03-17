Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 5:00 pm
Published 5:27 pm

Public assistance requested in search for Santa Maria man last seen near local reservoir

Santa Maria Police Department

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police Department and San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Search and Rescue Dive Team conducted a day-long search on Thursday in the flood control reservoir at Canal Street and Blosser Road for a man missing since Mar. 14.

Searches started after a concerned citizen called to report the now missing 32-year old man, David Navarro, entered the fenced-in reservoir.

An article of his clothing was retrieved by Santa Barbara County Fire Department the following day during a search of his last known location.

After unsuccessful searches using special watercraft with sonar and imaging technology and a helicopter, law enforcement believe the missing man, David Navarro, is not in the reservoir.

The question of Navarro's location remains and law enforcement asks that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
missing person
San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA
santa maria police department
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content