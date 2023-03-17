Public assistance requested in search for Santa Maria man last seen near local reservoir

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police Department and San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Search and Rescue Dive Team conducted a day-long search on Thursday in the flood control reservoir at Canal Street and Blosser Road for a man missing since Mar. 14.

Searches started after a concerned citizen called to report the now missing 32-year old man, David Navarro, entered the fenced-in reservoir.

An article of his clothing was retrieved by Santa Barbara County Fire Department the following day during a search of his last known location.

After unsuccessful searches using special watercraft with sonar and imaging technology and a helicopter, law enforcement believe the missing man, David Navarro, is not in the reservoir.

The question of Navarro's location remains and law enforcement asks that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.