District Attorney’s Office concludes fatal 2025 deputy-involved shooting was justifiable homicide

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Friday, the District Attorney's Office announced that the deputy involved shooting on October 20, 2025, that resulted in the death of a 34-year-old man was a justifiable homicide and their office will not be pursuing charges.

On the afternoon of October 20, 2025, deputies were called to the scene of an assault outside of the Ralph's grocery store in the 5100 block of Hollister Avenue, just east of Goleta city limits.

According to the District Attorney's deputy-involved shooting report, Matthew Newton-Wood was sitting on his phone outside of the local supermarket with his dog around 2:37 p.m. when 34-year-old Abdourahman Nyan walked by while twirling a bamboo stick in his hands.

Newton-Wood recognized Nyan from a few days earlier when the 34-year-old was outside the same store waving a large stick and "acting erratically" noted the shooting investigation.

Newton-Wood's dog barked at Nyan during the interaction and Nyan made kicking motions towards the dog while threatening to kill Newton-Wood and the dog before Nyan went into the grocery store while Newton-Wood into a nearby liquor store, ending their interaction shared the shooting report.

During the interaction on October 20, 2025, Newton-Wood's dog barked and lunged at Nyan as he walked by and as Newton-Wood pulled on the dog's leash and continued his phone conversation, Nyan squared off with the dog and swung his bamboo stick towards the dog while threatening to use a dark-colored knife he pulled from his pocket to kill Newton-Wood and the dog detailed the shooting report.

The men exchanged profanities, catching the attention of nearby customers, and Nyan walked away from the scene before doubling-back through the parking lot while talking to himself shared the shooting investigation.

According to Friday's shooting report, Nyan set the bamboo stick down, retrieved a large silver kitchen knife with a sheathed blade from his backpack, and said, "Fuck it, I'm going to do it."

Nyan removed the knife from the sheath while walking towards Newton-Wood and began to attack the dog when Newton-Wood positioned himself between Nyan and his dog while holding Nyan's arm detailed the shooting report.

During the struggle amongst the two men and dog, Newton-Wood's left arm was sliced open, the dog's leash became tangled around the legs of both men, and Nyan dropped both the dark-colored folding knife from his pocket and the silver kitchen knife explained the shooting investigation.

Eventually, Nyan was able to retrieve the folding knife and used it to hit Newton-Wood, but because it was closed or collapsed during the strikes, it caused two small puncture wounds and multiple abrasions to Newton-Wood's abdomen shared the investigative report.

An image taken by a witness at the scene and provided to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Newton-Wood and his dog fled into the Ralphs and after Nyan retrieved his backpack, both knives, and bamboo stick, he followed them into the grocery store noted the District Attorney's Office.

Multiple people witnessed the attack and several called 911 as others filmed the confrontation added the local prosecutor's office.

Once inside the store, store employees spoke with Newton-Wood, one called 911 when they spotted hime bleeding, and eventually he made his way onto the floor of an office where he barricaded himself inside until Deputy Stovall arrived at the scene shared the shooting report.

Nyan entered the store and moved towards the back right corner of the building near public restrooms noted the report.

Medical responders arrived at the scene shortly after the initial arrival of deputies and treated Newton-Wood after he left the office for a large gash on his left forearm that required sutures as well as multiple cuts and abrasions across his upper body shared the report.

Deputies arrived at the scene and made their way to the bathrooms where witnesses and employees shared Nyan had gone and two deputies entered the men's bathroom that had two stalls inside detailed the report.

According to the District Attorney's Office, a deputy could hear somebody crumpling paper and flushing the toilet in one of the stalls and when he cracked the door to see who, Nyan stepped toward the deputy, who drew his gun, and said, "hey, I'm doing something."

The deputy swapped from his gun to a taser as he backed out to the door of the bathroom and reported the location of Nyan over the radio stated the report.

Deputy Bertuzzi then said to Nyan, "I need you to come out. I'm Deputy Bertuzzi with the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office" to which Nyan replied, "one second" without exiting the stall detailed the report.

According to the report, Deputy Bertuzzi began to ask Nyan his name and if he was injured as he removed the bamboo stick and Nyan's backpack as his fellow deputy held the bathroom door open.

While Deputy Bertuzzi could see the knives on the ground, he couldn't reach them and while asking Nyan to exit the stall, the deputy saw Nyan pick up a knife shared the District Attorney's Office.

Deputies continued to ask Nyan to exit the stall, who opened the stall door and looked at deputies before closing the stall door again twice while breathing quickly and loud enough for the deputies to share with investigators later noted the report.

As Deputy Bertuzzi was sharing that he and nearby Deputy Darga needed backup and had seen Nyan armed with both knives, Nyan quickly exited the other stall in the bathroom after crawling beneath the partition between the two and charged towards the deputies holding an object, believed to be a book, across his chest like a shield stated the report.

The report detailed that the deputies rapidly exited the bathroom and Deputy Bertuzzi closed and held the door to the bathroom closed while relaying to Nyan, "Sir, you're going to get tased or shot. Drop the knives!"

While some deputies worked to evacuate the store, other arrived to assist Deputy Bertuzzi and Darga at the door of the men's restroom explained the report.

Deputies used nearby shelving to block access to a nearby swinging door into the store's warehouse to prevent escape and isolate Nyan in the confined space noted the report.

The images above and below come from Deputy Bertuzzi's body worn camera and show the area around the men's restroom explained the District Attorney's Office.

Sergeant Delgadillo arrived at the front of the store during the response and moved immediately to the rear of the store and into the warehouse as he searched for the exact location of the barricaded suspect detailed the report.

The Sergeant entered the store with a ballistic shield and a 40-millimeter launcher and, once inside the warehouse, followed the sounds of the deputies issuing commands to Nyan until he could see into the narrow hallway through a window in the warehouse door noted the report.

Unfortunately, Sergeant Delgadillo couldn't enter the hallway because deputies had blocked the door to the warehouse with shelves and as Deputy Darga attempted to removed the shelves, Nyan exited the bathroom detailed the report.

Nyan rushed out of the bathroom holding a metal trashcan in front of his head and chest and the knives in each hand as deputies ordered him to drop the weapons explained the report.

According to the report, Nyan ignored their commands and continued to run at deputies as Deputy Bertuzzi fired his taser and Sergeant Delgadillo attempted to removed the the 40 mm launcher from its carrying case.

Deputy Muneton, who shared with investigators that he feared for the safety of those present, drew and fired his service firearm multiple times, hitting Nyan multiple times stated the report.

Nyan fell to the ground while still holding both knives and Sheriff's personnel on either side of him removed the weapons while handcuffing him and starting medical aid the report shared.

Medical responders awaiting in the store's parking lot responded to the scene inside and Nyan was declared dead at the scene noted the report.

Sheriff's Office investigators took over the scene and began their investigation of the deputy-involved shooting, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses at the scene explained the report.

On October 22, 2025, Sheriff's Office forensic pathologist Dr. Manuel Montez conducted an autopsy on Nyan finding a total of five gunshot wounds to his chest, abdomen, back, and head as well as small wounds to his right lower chest and upper abdomen detailed the report.

A toxicological analysis revealed the presence of THC in Nyan's system at the time of the fatal shooting and his death was ruled a homicide stated the report.

"Nyan's actions would cause a reasonable peace officer in the same circumstances to believe that he possessed the present ability, opportunity, and apparent intent to immediately cause death or serious bodily injury to the deputies or members of the public," stated the District Attorney's Office in its report. "Under the totality of the circumstances, Deputy Muneton and Sergeant Delgadillo each reasonably believed that the use of deadly force was necessary to instantly confront and address the imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury posed by Nyan."

"Deputy Muneton and Sergeant Delgadillo acted reasonably in their use of deadly force; therefore, the shooting of Abdourahman Nyan was a justifiable homicide," concluded Friday's report.