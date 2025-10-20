Officer involved shooting leaves one man dead inside grocery store

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident which started as an assault with a deadly weapon that turned into an officer involved shooting.

The incident began at 2:39 p.m. at the Ralph's grocery store at the 5100 block of Hollister Ave. in Goleta, according to the SBCSO.

SBCSO deputies tried contacting the adult male suspect inside the store after hearing word of an active assault with a deadly weapon.

SBCSO deputies are now trying to determine the sequence of events that led to the officer invovled shooting.

SBCSO deputies say the suspect died after being shot following an attempt to apprehend him and an altercation.

"What is immediately clear is that deputies contacted the adult male suspect and attempted to apprehend him although there was an altercation and the suspect was shot and deputies were not physically harmed the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene, the identity of the suspect is pending and we'll provide further updates as they become available," said Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick.

Witnesses told Your News Channel the ordeal began when a shopper with a dog went outside and was confronted by a another customer.

They appeared to be struggling with a large kitchen knife.

The dog was on his back legs trying to protect his owner.

That fight moved inside as people called 911.

Shoppers left their carts and headed for the door. Employees evacuated, too.

That is when they heard the gunfire.

One of the men was shot, the other is being treated for injuries.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

Some workers waited patiently to be allowed back into the store to retrieve car keys, phones and other belongings before heading home.

A California Department of Justice vehicle arrived to take on the investigation.

Customers were repeatedly turned away. It appears they did not see the yellow tape cordoning off the parking lot area in front of Ralph's.

Other businesses in the Magnolia Shopping center remained open.

Employees will be able to speak to counselors when they return to work in the morning.

Your News Channel will have more updates on this emergency situation that began at 2:39 p.m. as they become available.