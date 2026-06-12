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Local Forecast

Tracking a foggy Friday morning, warm weekend

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:13 am
Published 4:20 am

Happy Friday! We begin the morning with fog and marine clouds. A quick clearing trend is expected and mostly sunny skies are projected by lunch. Highs rise above average and we hold into the 60s and 70s at the beaches while 80s and 90s remain inland. All marine hazards have been cancelled, some high waves remain, however it is safer for beach goers into the weekend.

Increasing marine clouds arrive this weekend. Expect a slower clearing pattern and a more notable cooling trend. Highs are expected to rise into the mid 70s here in Santa Barbara and low 70s for other beaches. Winds will be breezy every afternoon and marine waters will be calm. Enjoy!

Monday looks rinse and repeat to the weekend. The middle of next week looks more promising for another round of heat. Many areas rise back above average and beach weather is still in the forecast! Some clouds will hang around each morning next week before a moderate clearing trend.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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