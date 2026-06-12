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Santa Barbara - South County

Community Environmental Council Rallies Community for Blood Drive in Santa Barbara

BLOOD DRIVE
PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
BLOOD DRIVE
By
today at 11:31 am
Published 11:40 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - An environmental nonprofit is preparing for two community-focused events in Santa Barbara this month.

The Community Environmental Council will host its first-ever blood drive at The Hub on June 15, with organizers encouraging residents to donate and help boost local blood supplies.

The group is also getting ready for its fifth annual Plastic-Free Expo on June 25, highlighting ways people can reduce single-use plastic in their daily lives.

Meanwhile, the organization is gathering public support for a proposed ban on new county oil wells ahead of a July 14 hearing.

For more information on the upcoming blood drive, visit: https://cecsb.org/.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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