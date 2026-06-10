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ShelterBox USA Mobilizes After Major Earthquake Rattles the Philippines

ShelterBox is responding in the Philippines after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the island of Mindanao
ShelterBox USA
ShelterBox is responding in the Philippines after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the island of Mindanao
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Published 11:54 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A Santa Barbara-based disaster relief agency is responding after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines.

ShelterBox USA is preparing emergency shelter and essential supplies for thousands of people.

The organization already has aid stockpiled in the country for a rapid response.

This story will highlight how local relief workers are helping families recover after the disaster.

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Article Topic Follows: Safety

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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