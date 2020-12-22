SB Co Clerk-Recorder on Alex Padilla: ‘He will do an excellent job’

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland provides a statement on Secretary of State Alex Padilla being named the next U.S. Senator representing California.

"Alex Padilla brings a wealth of experience to the U.S. Senate both as a Legislator and the Director of the large and diverse office of California Secretary of State. Secretary Padilla’s legislative experience includes serving as a member of the Los Angeles City Council and then as a State Senator from 2006 until 2015 when he was elected to the office of Secretary of State.

He had many accomplishments as Secretary of State including online voter registration, automatic voter registration at the DMV and implementation of the Voters Choice Act which allowed counties to choose to go all Vote by Mail with vote centers open four days before Election Day.

Probably the Secretary’s biggest accomplishment was his ability to lead California to the most successful and secure election in our history, during the midst of this pandemic. The Secretary put together a very qualified team to work with County Election officials, community advocates and other stakeholders to ensure that every California voter had the opportunity to safely cast a ballot in November, in an election that was vastly different from the March Primary.

Secretary Padilla will do an excellent job as our U.S. Senator."

Joe Holland, Santa Barbara County Clerk, Recorder and Assessor

