Pedlet Walkways and Sidewalk Seating Now Ready for Use in Downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Out to test a concept, the City of Santa Barbara has snapped together a pedlet walking path in one block of downtown as a trial to see if it is a good fit for the rest of the street.

The pedlets are prefabricated pieces that were delivered on a truck Monday and off loaded for use on State St, between Cota St. and Haley St.

The project required the parklets to be removed Monday. Those structures were taken down by the owners or torn down by the city to clean the street.

It was power washed from side to side prior to the pedlet work.

Thursday the final touches were going in. The pedlets all have ramps for wheelchairs and are ADA compliant.

Some benches have been added for seating. They are in the street near the pedlets.

Dining on the sidewalk that is already in place will be enhanced by more tables and chairs in front of restaurants that choose to use that space.

It comes at no charge now. The city is normally charging for tables and chairs on sidewalk space, which is city property.

Restaurants that are next to businesses that are not using the outside space, have been told they can not use the adjacent space, only what is in front of their address.

No awnings can go up. Only umbrellas.

