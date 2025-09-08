Parklets Demolished On One Block of State St. to Make Way for New Look

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The morning started with heavy equipment in all directions, cutting tools and hammers at work in downtown Santa Barbara where parklets were being demolished.

Crews were taking down the leftover parklets after business owners were told a new design was going in.

Notices went up on the remaining parklets in the one-block project area, between Cota St. and Haley St. Friday afternoon. The deadline was 6 .am.

Some were taken out. Some were left.

The parklets have been in place since 2020 for some businesses as a benefit seating area during the COVID crisis.

The city of Santa Barbara is trying a new plan, just in this limited area. It may be part of the overall Master Plan in the future.

Pedlets are stacked up nearby to be installed on both sides of the street near the curb. They will serve as the primary walking area for pedestrians.

The sidewalks will be used for tables, chairs and retail stands.

In part, this will be easier on servers to bring food and drink right to tables without crossing over a pedestrian walkway.

The pedlets will be in full use on Thursday.

The city's cost is $580,000 for this trial project.

(More video, photos and details will be added later today)



