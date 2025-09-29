Carpinteria’s 61st Year Starting Off With Some of The City’s Most Challenging Issues

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The City of Carpinteria is now on to it's 61st year with some of the most challenging issues it has ever seen.

The anniversary of incorporation was September 28th.

Tonight the State of the City address will be given by Mayor Natalia Alarcon at the Veterans' Building at 5:30 p.m.

The city is faced by some of the biggest decisions it has had in history these days.

State mandated housing could bring new developments in many areas, including to the east of City Hall where the Tee Time golf facility is located and also in the foothills off Bailard Ave.

The community is still watching the progress of the proposed Surfliner Hotel project at the train station, which has had a vigorous community debate in its early stages. There is also a lawsuit over noise from the Island Brewing Company that is targeting the business and the City. Also, questions are being raised about the amount of tourism and other vital forms of income are necessary for the city's budget.

At the same time, the new Linden Square food and retail area has opened on Linden Ave. where a vacant hardware store stood for years.

There is also a remodel planned for the landmark Palms restaurant building that will keep its facade and make other changes for a food and boutique hotel concept.

