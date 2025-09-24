Carpinteria Brewery Hit with Noise Lawsuit Over Live Music

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Carpinteria’s Island Brewing Company is facing a lawsuit after neighbors claimed their live music nights are too loud.

The brewery has long been a popular gathering spot, drawing crowds for weekend performances held under city-approved noise levels.

Almost a dozen customers told your News Channel they value the sense of community Island Brewing provides, while the owners say they’ve worked to comply with city regulations.

In a written statement, Stephen Marcussen — who filed the lawsuit — said:

“We hoped this would have resolved long ago, but after years of trying to get it resolved, this is where we’re reluctantly at now.”

The City of Carpinteria confirmed it has also been named in the lawsuit. According to the City’s official statement, the suit alleges that Island Brewing’s outdoor live entertainment is not permitted under its Conditional Use Permit, violates municipal noise standards, and constitutes both a public and private nuisance. The City Council has authorized legal defense against the claims.

Now, the legal fight is raising questions about the future of live music at one of Carpinteria’s most beloved community hubs.

