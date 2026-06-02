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‘Evening with the Athletes’ honors close to 100 award winners

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Entenza Design
Local student-athletes were recognized for their excellence in their sport and in the classroom
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Published 10:30 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table put a bow on the 2025-'26 school year by honoring close to 100 student-athletes.

The annual 'Evening with the Athletes' paid tribute to the top individual Santa Barbara-area high school and college performers in their sport.

Seven CIF-Southern Section champion teams were recognized as well: Dos Pueblos Boys Cross Country (Division 2), Bishop Diego Girls Tennis (Division 7), Cate Girls Volleyball (Division 7), Bishop Diego Girls Basketball (Division 5), Dos Pueblos Boys Tennis (Division 4), San Marcos Boys Tennis (Division 5), and Bishop Diego Boys Volleyball (Division 5).

Dillan Bennett was selected as the High School Coach of the Year (Bishop Diego Boys Volleyball) and Jeff Walker was named College Coach of the Year (Santa Barbara City College Baseball).

The event also saluted the Scholar-Athlete of the Year winners, the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports recipients and other specialty award winners and scholarship recipients.

This was the final event as president for Bryan Cornet who passes the baton over to Gabe Grandcolas for the next two years.

Diego Sandoval (Noozhawk Sports) and Mike Klan (KEYT NewsChannel 3-12) co-hosted the event from the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High.

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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