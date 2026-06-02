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Creative Services Catering for your next event, Delicious Savage Sassy Sauce for your next meal

Creative Service Catering launches Savage Sassy Sauce.
Creative Services Catering
Creative Service Catering launches Savage Sassy Sauce.
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today at 9:36 am
Published 10:09 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The longest-running catering company in the area wants to feed you at your next event, especially as Summer approaches.

Creative Services Catering is celebrating 30 years by launching an absolutely delicious sauce called Savage Sassy Sauce created by Proprietor John Savage.

At Creative Services Catering, they are truly a one-stop shop, offering both on-site and off-site catering for events of every size — from intimate gatherings to large-scale celebrations. They also have Bungalow 626, a beautiful venue perfect for more intimate events of up to 65 guests or if you just want to have a great time!

In addition, CSC has an office in Palm Springs where they provide event coordination services for clients in the desert area as well.

To share more about CSC the Morning News was joined by CSC Proprietor, John Savage.

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Andie Lopez Bornet

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