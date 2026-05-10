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Crews rescue woman using helicopter at Gaviota Wind Caves

SBCFD
By
today at 3:43 pm
Published 3:52 pm

GAVIOTA, Calif. (KEYT) – Crews helped airlift a woman via helicopter after she suffered a potential injury near the Gaviota Wind Caves just before 1:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews took 54-year-old woman directly to Cottage Hospital using the SBCFD helicopter 308.

The SBCFD reminds hikers to pack water, wear proper shoes, know their limits and to let people know of plans before heading out.

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Caleb Nguyen

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