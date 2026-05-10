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Car fire spreads into vegetation near Lake Nacimiento

KEYT
By
New
today at 2:00 pm
Published 2:05 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) – A car fire spread to vegetation near the 8000 block of Chimney Rock Road, west of Nacimiento Lake Drive, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

The fire first broke out around 12:45 p.m. and closed off Lake Naimiento Drive to Adelaide on Chimney Rock Road.

The fire reached about five to 10 acres as of 1:30 p.m. and more information will be provided once available to Your News Channel.

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