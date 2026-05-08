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WATCH: Sheriffs Department Provide Update in Kristin Smart Case

Dave Alley | KEYT
By
Updated
today at 9:02 am
Published 8:31 am

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KEYT) – This morning the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office will be holding a press conference in Arroyo Grande to provide the public with updates regarding the Kristin Smart case.

Sheriff Parkinson will be holding the conference in the 500 block of East Branch Street, outside of the home of Susan Flores, the mother of the man convicted of murdering Smart back in 1996.

Investigators began searching Flores' home on Wednesday, and could be seen probing the Earth, testing the soil, and taking measurements using plastic tubing.

Up until now, the sheriff's department has not shared any details into the search, but it will the topic of discussion at today's 9:00am conference.

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