Carpinteria’s 60th Anniversary Shines Spotlight on Disability Artists

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Carpinteria is marking its 60th anniversary with a celebration that puts inclusion at the forefront.

Disability artists are leading the creation of a large-scale community mural, inviting residents to add their own handprints and contributions to the artwork.

“We have all ages participating creating a special art peace and doodling on art paper," said volunteer Carol Koch of the Carpinteria Arts Center.

Sheets of paper are spread across tables as visitors sketch all kinds of designs.

Local disability artists shared techniques and encouraging creativity.

“We all feel like Carpinteria is our home it’s a wonderful place to be have friends this is a great way to be a part of history," said executive director Ernie Merlin of Muralism.

Organizers say more than 100 visitors have come by to lend a hand, making this a true collaborative effort.

“People with disabilities it’s so rewarding to include them because they have so much to contribute and it’s just beautiful. It’s wonderful," said volunteer Loraine Mullen - Kress of the Carpinteria Arts Center.

The mural reflects Carpinteria’s 60-year history while celebrating inclusion and creativity.

Artists and residents hope this project inspires future community collaborations.

The finished mural will be unveiled Monday at the Veterans Memorial Building, marking a milestone for the city.