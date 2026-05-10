Skip to Content
Top Stories

Santa Barbara Police investigate death on beach near Cabrillo

John Palminteri
By
New
today at 1:22 pm
Published 1:31 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara Police are investigating a death that happened near the beach on Cabrillo Blvd. just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Several first responders arrived to find a middle-aged woman lying in the sand, unresponsive and showing no signs of life, according to the SBPD.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene and her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The circumstances of the woman's death remain under investigation and more information will be provided once available to Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.