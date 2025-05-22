Linden Square opens in Carpinteria After Years of Planning

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The newest shopping and dining area on the South Coast has opened in Carpinteria with Linden Square.

The project replaces a closed hardware store, small shops and a liquor store from Seventh Street to Eight Street in the heart of town.

Linden Square Co-Owner and Developer Terry Huggins said he started the project concept by getting to know the town, the people, the history and designs that would be a good fit. There is also an economic boost that will significantly help the city. "I would guess that we're going to be adding at least $600,000 a year to the city's coffers in the sales tax, may be higher, and it'll certainly go up as as the businesses ramp up, the sales."

Some of the businesses are open and some are finishing their construction and finalizing permits.

Kris Parker at Third Window Brewing is bringing his popular Haley Street concept in Santa Barbara to Carpinteria, with the bar and many tables facing the street. "The venue itself is incredible. Yes, it is. It's a great courtyard. How close it is to the beach to the sea breeze. It's pretty unbelievable".

Thursday afternoon it was full of customers enjoying their menu items including some chicken wings that were coming from a smoker on site. Third Window has 27 taps at its bar.

During the opening events and ribbon cutting, Terry Hickey Banks who owned the property said her family history can be reflected in a piece of art she held up. "This photograph (art) of the original Hickey Brothers General Merchandise store was right here in Carpinteria in the late 1800's." The painting was done by John Wullbrandt an honored Carpinteria artist when he was in high school more than 50 years ago.

Huggins of Anacapa Development and Matt LaBrie are the first new owners of the Linden Plaza property in 128 years, taking over from the Hickey Banks Family Trust.

Checking out the various businesses and designs, Deborah Picard said, "it totally fits into Carpinteria in my opinion with the natural organic materials and the flooring. And it's just beautiful. It's definitely a beachy vibe."

IKatz and Pearls store owner Janet Tanzman said, "I think like they'll draw more people, which is good for all our other businesses. We have a local business."

The project is seven blocks from the beach. "It’s a gathering place that captures Caprinteria’s iconic coastal vibe and small-town charm,” says LaBrie.

A corner spot features Channel Islands Surfboards with the top of the line boards made in a manufacturing site around the corner.

Britt Merrick said, "we've got everything from, ten-foot nose riders down to high performance fishes like this and high performance surfboards made for the best waves in the world. "It's a rich surf culture and lifestyle here. And, you know, it's just such a beautiful place. I think businesses are going to thrive here." Merrick said he was born in Carpinteria and is happy to be open with his surfboards for sale in the city.

Music in the courtyard is going to be a regular soundtrack for those dining and lounging inside or out.

Local artist Benjamin Anderson’s massive mural honors the natural habitat and wildlife in and around Carpinteria. The six panels on the south side of the building each represent one aspect of Carpinteria's natural habitat and its animals.

For more information go to: Linden Square

A news release says the Linden Square tenants include:

Tina’s:

Tina's is the little sister restaurant of Bettina in Montecito. With the same naturally leavened crust and creative, thoughtfully sourced toppings, it's the perfect spot to grab a pizza, salad, and a bottle of wine for enjoying in the courtyard on Linden Ave, at the beach, or for takeaway at home. In addition, Tina's has a lovely provision shop featuring their meticulously made condiments and sauces, grab-and-go salads and sandwiches, Italian specialty items and a wide assortment of consciously produced organic, biodynamic and natural wines. Come enjoy their delicious simplicity, warm hospitality and the sense of community they've come to be known for at Bettina.

Dart’s Coffee:

Erika Carter and David Dart bring their touted Santa Barbara coffee to Carpinteria. It’s coffee to be enjoyed and felt good about - with ethical craft-roasted, sourcing only the finest organic, fair-trade coffee beans from small-lot indigenous farmers. They are passionate about their craft and giving back. A percentage of every bean sold will help sustain artist studios in Santa Barbara's diverse art districts.

Corazon Cocina:

While growing up in Guadalajara, Mexico, Chef Ramon Velazquez’s mother and grandmother taught him how to make traditional Mexican dishes. Now, he creates these meals, inspired by local markets that are traditional but also innovative, using out-of-the-box ideas to keep diners on their toes. Favorites include the cheesy, griddled taco piled with grilled octopus, white shrimp, and avocado.

Channel Island Surfboards:

Nothing is more quintessentially Central Coast than this! Channel Island Surfboards was founded in 1969 by Al and Terry Merrick in Santa Barbara and has become a leading brand in the surf industry. It is known for its innovative designs, high-quality craftsmanship, and providing surfers worldwide with equipment that enhances performance across all wave conditions. Locals and visitors alike will love the proximity to shopping the diverse range of models catering to various surfing styles and conditions.

Olada Yoga and Pilates:

This locally owned and operated establishment welcomes residents to join a community committed to cultivating joy, connection, and well-being. The studio offers a variety of yoga and reformer pilates classes and a boutique shopping experience in an exquisitely curated environment.

Third Window Brewing Co. :

Settle in and enjoy a beer from this Santa Barbara-based brewery committed to “the cultivation of local ingredients, our community, and each other.” The diverse menu of delicious food and extensive beer selection makes it the perfect spot for a laid-back Saturday afternoon. Whether craving a crisp lager, a rich stout, or something in between, their brews have it covered.

MĀCHER:

Hailing from Goleta, with their love of community, owners Lex and Josh created MĀCHER, a small local shop for locals, supporting small-batch artisans and makers from all disciplines. It holds a mix of thoughtful gifts and a curated selection of beautiful, functional, and sustainably made home, baby, and beach goods. This second store, in Carpinteria, continues to inspire gatherings through inviting spaces, beautiful table spreads, and deepening relationships.

The Shopkeepers:

This popular Santa Barbara Funk Zone store features diverse goods for men and women, including apparel, accessories, home decor, art, and lifestyle products. “Curious Good for Curious People” - enjoy shopping that does not disappoint!