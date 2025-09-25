Thousands of Students Welcomed to UCSB With A Refresher on Campus Conduct

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – It's a small city-like educational setting coming together in a short time, but it's been done before and UC Santa Barbara is launching another school year with a consistent but updated playbook.

A surprise this year has been an inaugural Gaucho Welcome rally recently.

The school says it kicked off with booming music, spirited cheerleaders, and chants of “UC! SB!”

They also met the new Chancellor Dennis Assanis, and his wife, Eleni.

He spoke to them from a stage at the famous Thunderdome and had some impressive stats.

“Nearly 130,000 students — from 54 California counties, 43 states throughout the U.S. and from more than 46 countries — applied to become Gauchos this year,” he said as was reported in a school newsletter. “We chose you because we believe in you. You are here for an outstanding education, transformative experiences and important life connections. And we are all here to help you and support you every step of the way.”

There are always adjustments and students are learning that in the first week.

The school library hours were shortened to eliminate all night use.

The University Police Department has asked the UC Regents to fund more equipment including pepper balls which can be used in crowd control efforts during large free speech events. Four other UC campuses also asked for improved gear for police.

Last year, UCSB not only had many rallies, but also criminal acts of trespassing and vandalism inside a building.

A sense of school spirit and pride was discussed at the recent rally. Some of that will be shown in the first few days with students on campus coming and going to their classes and study halls, meeting friends and checking out the nearby campus environment.

There will also be one of the big sporting events of the year. It will be the Blue-Green rivalry in soccer Saturday in Harder Stadium between UCSB and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

