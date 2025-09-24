UCSB shortens late night study library hours

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Starting Sept. 25, the UCSB Library will end Late Night Study at 1 am.

It will be a full closure between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m.

There won't be 24 hour access like there used to be during past quarters.

New signs on the library entrances explain egular hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. followed by Late Night Study hours from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Students can use their ID's to access the West Paseo entrance and study on the first two floors.

First year and transfers students said they just learned about the change today.

"To be frank I'm quite disappointed, I have some classes that end at 7, some clubs that end at 9, and just not having that opportunity to study as much as I like whatever hour I like is sad to hear," said Eeshaan Shukla.

Vaibhava Rajesh said she is more concerned for her friends studyng engineering.

"I'm personally not a late library goer, but so many of my friends study late at night, so, I think it is important if that has been the system for so long, why shorten the hours.," said Rajesh.

Colin You visited the library on Wednesday and said he was notified about the change by the Associated Students.

He is in his final year and said he recalls procrastinating in a class and pulling an all-nighter at the library.

All of the University of California campuses are looking for cost cutting measures.

UCSB said the library staff studies the library use and agreed to make the change to preserve library resources elsewhere.

The library is used the most between 8 a.m. and 1 a.m.

There are exceptions to the new hours

The week before finals, known as Dead Week, and Finals week will return to the extended hours.

Your News Channel will have more on the library hours tonight on the news.