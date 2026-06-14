Skip to Content
Ventura County

“Reclaiming Our Flag” protest held on Flag Day

"Reclaiming Our Flag" peaceful protest held on Flag Day in Ventura
By
today at 9:09 pm
Published 8:44 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Some people celebrated Flag Day with a protest.

A rally called "Reclaiming Our Flag" took part near the Ventura County Government Center on June 14.

People made signs, blew bubbles and urged drivers to honk their horns.

"We want folks to know it is everyone's flag," said Beth Mansfield of Indivisible Ventura, "This flag represents all of us, so we are here today reclaiming our flag." 

Organizers also held a food drive to help those in need.

Many of the participants said they show up for peaceful demonstrations every Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.