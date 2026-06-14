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Vets Set Sail thanks to Disabled Veterans Sail Day

14th Disabled Veterans Sail Day offers vets a day on the water
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today at 9:08 pm
Published 8:30 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) The Channel Islands Yacht Club hosted its 14th annual Disabled Veterans Sail Day.

More than 20 skippers in Oxnard's Channel Islands Harbor volunteered to take veterans out on their sailboats and motorboats.

"We are out here for our 14th year and it is funny because I get emotional, I love our vets and this is a great community outreach to put these guys out on the water because they served for our country and they deserve to be recognized," said Disabled Veterans Sail Day founder Bill Brayton.

Army Veteran Nelson Juaneza of San Diego said he was excited to see the Channel Islands from a boat.

"Very thankful to have an opportunity to go and meet other fellow vets and enjoy the beautiful weather," said Juaneza.

The sun came out during the day.

Some of the veterans set sail on the Mystic Whaler Tall Ship.

After their return CIYC treated them to steak dinners.

For more information visit https://ciyc.com

Article Topic Follows: Military

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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