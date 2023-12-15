Prominent activists arrested in connection with violent incidences across Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties on Thursday

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. – Eight activists have been arrested after a multi-agency, two-county investigation in connection with a series of violent incidents across Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties on Thursday.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, the violent incidences are linked to the group's activism.

One of the eight arrested is Edin Enamorado, known for organizing public protests in Santa Barbara after a local woman was caught on camera harassing a construction worker and was eventually charged with two misdemeanors.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office stated that the investigation, referred to as 'Operation Accountability', was initiated following a violent confrontation in Victorville on Sep. 24, 2023, during a protest about excessive police behavior against a high school student.

The arrests, made by San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, were in conjunction with law enforcement agencies in Victorville, Upland, Fontana, Pomona and tied to multiple, still unspecified violent acts in both San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties stated San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.

According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, search warrants were issued on Thursday, Dec. 14 at multiple locations and evidence was collected that led to the arrest of the activists.

All eight were booked at the High Desert Detention Center for charges including: PC 245-Assault with a Deadly Weapon, PC 236-False Imprisonment, PC 182-Conspiracy as well as other felony charges explain San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office detail that all eight remain in custody without bail.

Detective Tony Romero with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office explained during Thursday's press conference that Edin Enamorado is considered to be the organizer and coordinator of the group.

Charges have been recommended to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office and are currently being reviewed detailed San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.