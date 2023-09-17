Protesters rally outside Santa Barbara apartment after video goes viral

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A Rally took place outside a Santa Barbara apartment after participants said video went viral of a resident accused of making racist comments.

They said they are upset about the way a female resident spoke to a construction worker on the property near the corner of Garden and Micheltorena Streets.

They said a video of what happened went viral over the weekend.

Protester and activist Edin Enamorado said the women in question left to go to the police station while the protest continued outside her door.

"She was very racist toward a construction worker and we uploaded the video yesterday and we are here to hold her accountable for her actions."

The worker who was present chose not to comment.

Despite illegal fireworks going off down the street, police did not break up the rally.

Enamorado also spoke out against the attempt by the city council to crack down on street vendors.

Protestors walked to the police station and back before dispersing late Sunday night.

We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.