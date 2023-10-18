District Attorney’s Office files battery and trespassing charges against Jeanne Umana

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced two misdemeanor counts, one for battery and one for trespassing, have been filed against 74-year-old Jeanne Terese Umana, the Santa Barbara woman involved in a viral video of her actions in September.

Umana will be arraigned on Nov. 30 of this year for misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor trespassing in Department 8 at Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Originally, Santa Barbara Police Department detectives had recommended a hate crime enhancement to the District Attorney's Office, but that enhancement was not included in the criminal complaint filed on Wednesday.

If you have any additional information to provide, you are asked to contact Santa Barbara County District Attorney Investigator Chad Hunt at 805-568-2357.

When asked for her reaction Jeanne Umana referred us to her attorney.