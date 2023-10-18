Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

District Attorney’s Office files battery and trespassing charges against Jeanne Umana

Ryder Christ/KEYT
By
today at 4:26 pm
Published 4:44 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced two misdemeanor counts, one for battery and one for trespassing, have been filed against 74-year-old Jeanne Terese Umana, the Santa Barbara woman involved in a viral video of her actions in September.

Umana will be arraigned on Nov. 30 of this year for misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor trespassing in Department 8 at Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Originally, Santa Barbara Police Department detectives had recommended a hate crime enhancement to the District Attorney's Office, but that enhancement was not included in the criminal complaint filed on Wednesday.

If you have any additional information to provide, you are asked to contact Santa Barbara County District Attorney Investigator Chad Hunt at 805-568-2357.

When asked for her reaction Jeanne Umana referred us to her attorney.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
crime and courts
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content