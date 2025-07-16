With Two weeks To Go – Old Spanish Days Leaders are Prepping for Santa Barbara’s Biggest Event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara's biggest event, Old Spanish Days, will take place in two weeks and thousands of people traditionally take part in the festivities.

Although some summertime activities have seen lower turnouts in Santa Barbara County, including the just-completed County Fair, the Executive Board of Old Spanish Days is going all out for the event's 101st year.

El Desfile Historico, the Fiesta Parade will again, be on Cabrillo Boulevard. The route will be direct from Castillo St. to Calle Cesar Chavez. It will not go past the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

The carriages are expected to return to Pershing Park on a route that includes Yanonali and Garden Street.

Other Fiesta activities including Fiesta Pequena, Las Noches de Ronda, the Children's Parade and the downtown Mercado are all in the preparation stages.

In the next two weeks groups involved in floats for the famous parade will be spending hours decorating to their themes. That work will be done in the back lot of the Carriage and Western Art Museum in Santa Barbara.

More details on the parade will be released later today.

In the next week, there will be other announcements about Fiesta activities, any special additions, and ways families and friends can take part in the largest and most celebrated event of the year in Santa Barbara.

