Special Olympians hand off torch in Oxnard

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Published 10:38 pm

OXNARD, Calif.-The Special Olympics Torch Run stopped for a hand off in Oxnard before heading to the games in Long Beach.

All week long the torch has made its way along the coast.

On one of the legs, Special Olympians and their supporters ran a 10 k in Oxnard before the hand off to the runners from Port Hueneme.

They hope to raise awareness.

Volunteers were thrilled to be part of the 39th torch run in California.

Sgt Brian Woolley of Oxnard Police Department posed for a photo with the group.

"We are with the torch running in front of our police station, we just took a photograph and we are ready to hand off to Hueneme P.D. in just a few minutes," said Sgt. Woolley.

Lupita Avila is a Special Olympics volunteer who hoped people will join them next year.

“It is free for all athletes, so if anyone is interested in supporting us as a coach or if you want to put your child as an athlete, please go to https://www.specialolympics.com and sign up.”

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

