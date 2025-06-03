Law Enforcement to Hold Special Olympics Torch Run through Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Members of various law enforcement agencies in the Santa Maria area are set to hold the Special Olympics Torch Run through the city on Tuesday.

Known as the "Flame of Hope," the torch will begin a short journey at Santa Maria City Hall, following a 11 a.m. ceremony at City Hall and then be carried for approximately two miles to Santa Maria Toyota.

The run is just a short leg of the much-larger Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California that includes hundreds of officers carrying the torch in preparation for the upcoming 2025 Special Olympics Southern California Summer Games taking place this weekend in Long Beach.

The Santa Maria event also serves as a fundraiser for Special Olympians in the area, with money raised going directly towards helping local athletes compete in Long Beach.

Tuesday's torch run will begin at City Hall on the corner of Broadway and Cook Street. Runners will then move south along Broadway before turning east on Battles Road. The torch will then head briefly south again on College Drive before turning east on Meehan Street, where it will end at the Toyota dealership.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

