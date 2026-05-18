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Local Forecast

Tracking a mid-week warming trend & Santa Ana winds

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Updated
today at 5:59 am
Published 5:21 am

Happy Monday! We begin the morning with a mix of sun and marine clouds. Expect partial clearing this afternoon as winds will help mix out the clouds. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s for most beaches, 80s for the interior. A Wind Advisory in in place through the Ventura County Mountains through 3pm where gusts will near 40mph. Santa Ana winds will peak in the morning and keep humidity levels low. Beach Hazard Statement and High Surf Advisories remain in place through midday. Use caution when heading into the coastal waters.

Temperatures rise Tuesday. A few clouds will greet the beaches in the early morning before a quicker clearing trend. We get rid of most High Surf Advisories and Beach Hazard Statements, so head out into the beaches and get into the waters to stay cool! Maximum temperatures

Peak heating occurs Wednesday as most areas draw close to 80s. Head out to the beaches and enjoy! We watch temperatures fade back to average as the weekend approaches. Minimal day to day differences on board.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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