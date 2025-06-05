Special Olympics Torch Run Supporters Share Funds from Local Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Special Olympics Torch Run came through the South Coast Wednesday with a quick stop to acknowledge funds raised at several local events.

The check presentation was made at the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department headquarters, with Sheriff Bill Brown and his staff welcoming he runners. "As we mark the 39th anniversary of the Torch Run in Southern California, I am filled with pride to see this tradition burning brighter than ever," said Brown.

The law enforcement agencies on the South Coast escorted the runners through the streets by running and driving alongside them.

The route down the coast and into Goleta, continued after the stop at the Sheriff's station. It went down State Street through the promenade and then along the waterfront. The day's route continued into Montecito, Summerland, and Carpinteria.

This weekend the athletes will compete in Long Beach.

Among those to greet the torch runners was Commander Butch Arnoldi with the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department. He has been a coordinator of the Torch Run efforts for several decades and has more than 50 years experience with the Sheriff's Department.

