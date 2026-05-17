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Bishop Diego to start State Volleyball Playoffs inside the Brick House

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Cardinals will make their debut in CIF State Tournament
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Published 6:50 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Cardinals will stay in the nest to begin the CIF State Tournament in boys volleyball.

Bishop Diego will host Fresno-Edison on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a CIF State Division 3 first round game.

This will be the Cardinals first State playoff game in program history.

Last Friday Bishop Diego won their first CIF-Southern Section boys volleyball title as they beat St. Anthony of Long Beach in four sets inside a rowdy Brick House.

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Mike Klan

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