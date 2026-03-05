Skip to Content
Kayla Day wins first round match at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara pro tennis player Kayla Day defeated Francesca Jones 6-3, 6-1 in a first round match at the BNP Paribas Open.

The 26-year old Day will next face #2 seed Iga Swiatek on Saturday. Swiatek is a 6-time major champion.

Day has been ranked as high as 84th in the world and has reached the third round in the past at Indian Wells.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

